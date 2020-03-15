Iowa House and Senate to suspend legislative session due to community spread in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa House and Senate announced that the legislative session will be suspended for at least 30 days after Governor Reynolds’ announcement of community spread in Iowa.

On Sunday afternoon, the House and Senate said they consulted with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor Reynolds’ office on this decision.

The House and Senate also said they made the decision based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to mass gatherings to protect vulnerable populations.

Both the House and Senate will convene on Monday at normal, regular scheduled time to consider resolutions in regards to the continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential services to Iowans.

Any previously scheduled subcommittee and committee meetings have been canceled. The standing committee will be on-call as needed.

The Capitol building will be open on Monday at 11 a.m. with the entrances open on the south and west sides.

Before entering the Capitol, staff members and the public will be required to undergo a health screening administered by the IDPH.

The health screening includes filling out a health questionnaire and temperature reading.

All of the scheduled events, receptions, and tours at the Capitol and canceled until further notice.

The Capitol is encouraging people over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions are encouraged to avoid the building.

