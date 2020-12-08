Iowa health officials warn of possible Thanksgiving case surge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Health officials are warning that Iowa has yet to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday on the state’s coronavirus cases, but are starting to see cases increase this week.

According to officials, it generally takes about two weeks from the time of an event until a surge in positive tests is seven. An increase in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 soon follow any surge in cases.

“But so far the indication is don’t seem to show any major surge, but again, it’s probably too early to make determination, as far as Christmas goes we just don’t know,” said Tyler Brock, of Siouxland Health District.

Health officials are encouraging Iowans to continue to wear masks out in public and plan for smaller holiday gatherings to continue to slow the spread and help get COVID-19 under control in the state.