Iowa health officials identify two nursing homes hit with COVID-19 outbreaks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released the identities of two nursing homes where outbreaks of the coronavirus have infected residents and contributed to a large share of the state’s known infections.

The facilities were identified Tuesday as the McCreedy Home in Washington County and Premier Estates of Toledo in Tama County.

Health officials had withheld that information from the public Monday.

Those homes and Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids are the sites of the three outbreaks at long-term care facilities confirmed in Iowa.

Under the state’s definition, that means three or more residents have tested positive.