Iowa health officials confirm 15 additional cases of COVID-19, including one new case in Woodbury County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Monday morning that there are 15 additional positive cases of COVID-19, for the state total of 105 cases.

According to the IDPH, the 15 new cases are:

Allamakee County – one adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County – one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Hancock County – two older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County – one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County – one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Wapello County – one older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Health officials said there have been a total of 2,043 negative tests as of March 23 that includes tested reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The governor mentioned that the state has started to share the number of negative tests conducted at the other labs and will provide more information in regards to hospitalization and recovery.

Here’s the full list of counties in Iowa that have at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Johnson – 35

Polk – 12

Allamakee -6

Dubuque -6

Linn – 6

Dallas 6

Black Hawk – 3

Tama – 3

Harrison – 3

Muscatine – 3

Washington – 3

Hancock – 2

Cerro Gordo – 2

Woodbury – 2

Pottawattamie – 2

Kossuth – 1

Winneshiek – 1

Sioux – 1

Fayette – 1

Carroll – 1

Story -1

Poweshiek – 1

Scott – 1

Adair – 1

Henry – 1

Gov. Reynolds said there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions on the coronavirus that’s available 24/7 by calling either 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

She will hold a news conference on Monday at 2:30 p.m.