Iowa health officials announce 88 additional positive cases, brings state total to 424 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announces 88 more positive cases of COVID-19, brings the state total of 424 positive cases.

According to the IDPH, two Iowans passed away Sunday night of COVID-19, one elderly adult (81+) of Linn County and one elderly adult (81+) of Washington County.

That brings the state total of deaths from the virus to six people.

Health officials said the 88 new cases of the coronavirus are:

Audubon County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Cedar County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County: three adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County: three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years),

Guthrie County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Jackson County: one adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County: one elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County: one adult (18-40 years)

Linn County: nine adults (18-40 years), eight middle-aged adults (41-60 years), six older adults (61-80 years), six elderly adults (81+)

Monona County: one child (0-17 years), one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County: two children (0-17 years), two adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County: one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County: one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County: one adult (18-40 years)

Van Buren County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County: one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests as of March 30 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with the virus.

The following counties that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 in the state:

Linn: 71

Johnson 70

Polk: 61

Dallas 21

Dubuque: 21

Washington: 18

Scott: 16

Muscatine: 13

Tama: 10

Cedar: 8

Harrison: 8

Allamakee: 7

Benton: 7

Cerro Gordo: 7

Black Hawk: 6

Marshall: 6

Jasper: 5

Monona: 5

Powehiek: 5

Woodbury: 4

Hancock: 3

Henry: 3

Iowa: 3

Pottawattamie: 3

Shelby: 3

Winneshiek: 3

Buchanan: 2

Clinton: 2

Fayette: 2

Mahaska: 2

Page: 2

Sioux: 2

Story: 2

Adair: 1

Appanoose: 1

Audubon: 1

Boone: 1

Butler: 1

Carroll: 1

Clayton: 1

Crawford: 1

Des Moines: 1

Dickinson: 1

Guthrie: 1

Hardin: 1

Jackson: 1

Jones: 1

Keokuk: 1

Kossuth: 1

Montgomery: 1

Taylor: 1

Van Buren: 1

Wapello: 1

Warren: 1

Webster: 1

Wright: 1

IDPH said the 424 cases of COVID-19 in the state breaks down to 227 women and 197 men:

Child 0-17 years: 5

Adult 18-40 years: 113

Middle-Aged 41-60 years: 150

Older Adult 61-80 years: 132

Elderly 81+ years: 24

Health officials mentions that 51 are currently hospitalized, 23 have discharged and recovering, and 203 are not hospitalized.

Also, there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference Monday at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be live-streamed on SiouxlandProud.com and KCAU 9 News Facebook page.