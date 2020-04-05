Iowa health officials announce 83 more cases of COVID-19, along with eight additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 83 additional positive cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 868 positive cases.

According to the IDPH, eight more deaths were also announced, bringing the state total of deaths to 22:

Appanoose County: one elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County: two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Linn County: one elderly adult (81+)

Scott County: one elderly adult (81+)

Washington County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Health officials said more than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long-term care staff and residents.

They also mention that more than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Those statistics emphasize that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and public health officials said they’re continuing to work closely with the state’s long-term care associations and facilities by:

Providing guidance for sick residents

Transferring residents in need of care to hospitals

Constantly monitoring the health of other residents and staff

Implementing additional infection prevention measures.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the 83 new cases are:

Allamakee County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County: two middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Boone County: one middle-aged adult (41-60)

Buchanan County: two adults (18-40 years)

Cedar County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Clarke County: one adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Clinton County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County: two elderly adults (81+)

Johnson County: seven adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Jones County: one adult (18-40 years)

Linn County***: three adults (18-40 years), eight middle-aged adults (41-60 years), four older adults (61-80 years), seven elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County: one elderly adult (81+), four middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County: two adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Plymouth County: one adult (18-40 years)

Polk County: three adults (18-40 years), eight middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County: three adults (18-40 years)

Shelby County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Tama County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

***70 of Linn County’s 161 positive cases (43%) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Health officials said a case that was previously reported as a positive case in Pottawattamie County, upon further investigation, is a negative case and is removed from the case count.

There have been an additional 519 negative tests for a total of 9,973 negative tests as of April 5 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

…

IDPH said out of the 868 cases that 461 are women and 407 are men in these age categories:

Child 0-17: 8

Adult 18-40: 238

Middle-aged adult: 323

Older adult: 61-80: 239

Elderly 81+: 60

Health officials mention that 91 people are currently hospitalized, 74 have been discharged and recovering, and 542 are not hospitalized.

There’s also a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference on Monday at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will be live-streamed on SiouxlandProud.com and KCAU 9 News Facebook page.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.