Iowa health officials announce 78 additional cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced that the state has 78 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 946.

Health officials have also announced that three more people have died from the virus, brings the number of deaths in Iowa to 25.

The three additional deaths are one older adult between the ages of 61-80 from Linn County and two elderly adults of 81 years and older in Tama County.

Health officials also said that more than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are happening among long-term care staff and residents.

They also mention that 48% of all deaths in the state are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Two more outbreaks have been found in long-term care facilities in Tama and Washington counties.

Those statistics emphasize that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and public health officials said they’re continuing to work closely with the state’s long-term care associations and facilities by:

Providing guidance for sick residents

Transferring residents in need of care to hospitals

Constantly monitoring the health of other residents and staff

Implementing additional infection prevention measures.

According to the IDPH, the 78 new cases are:

Allamakee County: one adult (18-40 years)

Benton County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County: two older adults (61-80 years)

Chickasaw County: one adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Franklin County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Henry County: one adult (18-40 years)

Jackson County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County: five adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1one older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County: five adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Marion County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Marshall County: one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County: five adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Page County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County: one adult (18-40 years)

Scott County: two adults (18-40 years), seven middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80), one elderly adult (81+)

Tama County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80), three elderly adults (81+)

Wapello County: one adult (18-40 years)

Warren County: one adult (18-40 years)

Washington County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80)

Winnebago County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

***71 of Linn County’s 176 positive cases (40%) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

On Monday, four counties in the state reported their first case of the virus. In Iowa, there are 75 out of the 99 with at least one positive case of COVID-19.

Last week, there were 444 more cases of COVID-19 in the state and 16 deaths.

IDPH mentioned that there have been an additional 680 negative tests, to bring the total of negative test results of COVID-19 to 10,653 that have been reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other outside labs as of April 6.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

The state’s health department said that out of the 946 cases there are 503 women and 443 cases in the following age categories:

Child 0-17 years: 8

Adult 18-40 years: 264

Middle-aged adult 41-60 years: 356

Older adult 61-80 years: 253

Elderly 81+ years: 65

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 99 people are currently hospitalized, 80 have been discharged and recovering, 596 are not hospitalized.

Governor Reynolds said in the news conference on Monday morning that 284 have recovered from COVID-19.

Also, there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

