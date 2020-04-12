Iowa health officials announce 77 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 77 additional positive cases, bringing the state total to 1,587 cases.

Health officials have also announced seven more deaths in Iowa, raising the death toll to 41.

Six of those deaths are in Linn County of two older adults between the ages of 61 and 80 and four elderly adults from ages 81 and up.

The seventh death is in Washington County of an elderly adult from the ages of 81 and up.

Lyon County has announced one new case of COVID-19. The case in an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

Here’s the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Woodbury: 18

Harrison: 12

Sioux: 7

Crawford: 6

Monona: 6

Plymouth: 4

O’Brien: 3

Buena Vista: 2

Clay: 2

Lyon: 3

Osceola: 2

Carroll: 1

Dickinson: 1

According to the state’s health department, the 77 new cases are:

Benton County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County: one child (0-17 years), one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Buchanan County: one adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County: one adult (18-40 years)

Des Moines County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County: one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Jasper County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County: one adult (18-40 years), seven middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Linn County: two adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County: one adult (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Lyon County: one adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County: three middle-aged adults (41-60 years),

Muscatine County: four middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Osceola County: one middle-aged adult (18-40 years)

Polk County: six adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years), two elderly adults (81+)

Scott County: three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80)

Tama County: two adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

There have been an additional 383 negative tests for a total of 16,005 negative tests as of April 12 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests that are conducted at outside labs and continues to provide more information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Sunday’s results do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing as IDPH is currently transitioning to new reporting time frames.

The IDPH have also mentioned that 674 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 and 129 are hospitalized.

Health officials said that 819 women and 768 men have the virus in the following age groups:

Child 0-17 years: 18

Adult 18-40 years: 497

Middle-aged adult 41-60 years: 626

Older adult 61-80 years: 360

Elderly 81+ years: 86

Also, there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 and it’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

For more information, go to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

