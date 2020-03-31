Iowa health officials announce 73 more positive cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 497 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 73 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 497 positive cases.

One death was reported in Muscatine County, a resident between the ages of 41-60.

Health officials said the 73 new cases of COVID-19 are:

Black Hawk County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clay County: one adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County: four adults (18-40 years)

Harrison County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County: one elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County: two adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged (41-60 years)

Jones County: two adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged (41-60 years)

Keokuk County: one adult (18-40 years)

Linn County: three adults (18-40 years), seven middle-aged adults (41-60 years), seven older adults (61-80 years), two elderly (81+)

Marshall County: one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County: two middle-age (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County: one child (0-17), five adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), four older adults (61-80 years), two elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County: one middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Scott County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Sioux County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County: one adult (18-40 years)

Warren County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Washington County: three adults (18-40 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly (81+)

There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests as of March 31 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

In addition, there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be live-streamed on SiouxlandProud.com and KCAU 9 News Facebook page.

