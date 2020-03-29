Health officials announce 38 additional positive cases of COVID-19, one more death in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 38 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 336 cases.

According to the IDPH, one Iowan with COVID-19 passed away Saturday night, an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County.

Health officials said the 38 new cases are:

Cedar County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County: one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County: one child (0-17 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County: two adults (18-40), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Linn County: one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County: two adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) five older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Tama County: one adult (18-40 years)

Washington County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Winneshiek County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County: one adult (18-40 years)

As of March 29, there have been a total of 5,013 negative tests that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those that are infected with COVID-19.

The health department said that 179 women and 157 men have the virus.

The age groups in Iowa that has COVID-19:

Child 0-17 years: 1

Adult 18-40 years: 92

Middle-Aged 41-60: 120

Older Adult 61-80 years: 106

Elderly 81+: 16

As of March 29, there are 51 people that are currently hospitalized, 17 that have been discharged and recovering, 185 people not hospitalized, and four deaths.

For the full list of all the counties in Iowa that has at least one positive case of COVID-19, see below:

Johnson: 65

Polk: 50

Linn: 42

Dallas: 17

Dubuque: 16

Washington: 13

Muscatine: 10

Scott: 10

Tama: 9

Harrison: 8

Allamakee: 7

Cedar: 7

Black Hawk: 6

Cerro Gordo: 6

Marshall: 6

Poweshiek: 5

Benton: 4

Jasper: 4

Woodbury: 4

Hancock: 3

Henry: 3

Pottawattamie: 3

Winneshiek: 3

Buchanan: 2

Fayette: 2

Iowa: 2

Mahaska: 2

Monona: 2

Page: 2;

Sioux: 2

Story: 2

Adair: 1

Appanoose: 1

Boone: 1

Butler: 1

Carroll: 1

Clayton: 1

Clinton: 1

Des Moines: 1

Dickinson: 1

Hardin: 1

Keokuk: 1

Kossuth: 1

Montgomery: 1

Shelby: 1

Taylor: 1

Wapello: 1

Warren: 1

Webster: 1

Wright: 1

There’s a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The press conference will be live-streamed on SiouxlandProud.com and KCAU 9 News Facebook page.