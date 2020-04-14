Iowa health officials announce 189 new cases of COVID-19, along with six new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced 189 new cases of COVID-19 which brings the state total to 1,899.

Health officials also announced six additional deaths, raising the death toll in the state to 49.

There are no new counties in the state with COVID-19 meaning there are still 82 counties with at least one positive case of the virus.

86 of the new positive cases are from the outbreak at a Tyson plant in Louisa County.

There are 481 additional negative tests on Monday bringing the total number of negative tests to 17,467.

Gov. Reynolds said that the State Hygienic Lab has 3,415 tests available.

Health officials mention that are 163 hospitalized and 790 have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Reynolds said in the news conference that the recovery rate is 42%.

She also said that there are three new outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

They are a retirement home in Bremer County, a nursing home in Polk County, and a residential facility in Polk County.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

