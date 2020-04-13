Iowa health officials announce 123 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 123 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,710.

Sunday’s case number for the state was 1,587.

Health officials have announced two more deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 43.

The two deaths are an elderly adult from Linn County between the age of 81 and up and one older adult from the ages of 61-80 in Muscatine County.

IDPH said Cass County has reported its first case of the virus.

Health officials mention that 142 people are hospitalized and 741 have recovered. The recovery rate in Iowa is 43%.

More than 10% of all the COVID-19 cases in the state are from long-term care facilities’ residents and staff.

Governor Reynolds mentioned in Monday’s news conference that 53% of all the deaths from the virus are from residents of long-term care facilities.

There are 82 counties in Iowa with at least one case of COVID-19.

There are 981 negative tests that have been reported on Monday. IDPH said out of the 18,696 tests performed that 16,986 negative tests of the virus as of April 13.

Gov. Reynolds said in the news conference that the State Hygienic Lab has 3,565 tests available.

Here’s the list of Iowa counties in Siouxland that have at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Woodbury: 20

Harrison: 12

Sioux: 7

Crawford: 6

Monona: 6

Lyon: 4

Plymouth: 4

O’Brien: 3

Buena Vista: 2

Clay: 2

Osceola: 2

Carroll: 1

Dickinson: 1

For more information on Iowa’s COVID-19 cases, go to the IDPH’s website.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.

…

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.