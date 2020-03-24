Iowa Health Department announces 19 additional COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) has been notified of 19 additional cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
Iowa now has a total of 124 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the Office of the Governor, 2,315 negative test results have been received including tests reported by the State Hygenic Lab and other labs.
The locations and age ranges of the additional 19 people are below as reported by the IDPH.
- Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult
- Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)
- Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)