SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the Government Realignment bill, which reduced the number of state agencies from 37 to 16. Now, it appears the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is considering a “realignment” for various community healthcare and human service programs.

According the HHS website, the department has contracted Health Management Associates to conduct studies on community resources such as Area Agencies on Aging, behavior programs, and WIC coordinators. The full list of program areas is at the end of this article.

Monday, people involved in local programs attended a town hall to discuss what this assessment could mean for Siouxland’s various community resources.

The HHS says the assessment is slated for July to October of this year. The executive Director of the Siouxland Human Investment Partnership (SHIP) says 3 months is not enough time to get an accurate account.

“HHS has hired an outside evaluator to come in and to assess all of the programs that are statewide. So every community has these entities, and they want to do all of that in a three month process,” Matt Ohman said. “Which really, when you think about it, something like that, to get really meaningful feedback really needs to take at least a year, maybe two, maybe more than that.”

Erika Fuentes, the Vice President of child and family services at the Crittenton Center agrees.

“It’s hard for that assessment to happen so fast because we have such an embedded in each other services. Because we work together in partnerships,” Fuentes said. “It’s hard to piece that all out decide what’s what needs to stay and what needs to go.”

According to HHS, the aim of the assessment is to find inefficiencies that can make it difficult for Iowans to navigate and get the care or service they need. However, the Director of the Siouxland District Health Department said the purpose isn’t that clear.

“We want to make sure we begin to meet their needs, that we serve them appropriately,” Kevin Grieme said. “We don’t know how this process could have either negatively or positively impact that sort of core function that we want to do. We want to be at the table to work with them to develop a more functional efficient system. We don’t disagree that there’s inefficiencies. But many times we feel the frustration and those come from the state level and inability to make some of the changes that are better serve us to serve local residents,” Grieme said.

At this point in the process, it’s unclear what HHS will do with community healthcare and human service programs. According to the department’s timeline, officials will have proposals for funding and service delivery maps some time in October.

What areas of HHS will be included in the assessment?