Iowa group asking businesses about impact of COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority is gathering information from businesses across the state to assess the impact of the pandemic.

Iowa businesses and nonprofits were forced to make changes due to the pandemic, and it has caused an impact across the state.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is gathering information from Iowa businesses to assess the impact overall in Iowa.

The survey was developed by the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making and Strategic Marketing Services.

This survey is a follow-up of a previous survey that was released in March and May of 2020. Information gathered through the survey will allow proper programming in the response to the impact of COVID-19 and the recovery of Iowa.

Local businesses, non-profits, retailers, etc., are encouraged to respond and only one response per business.

The survey must be completed by March 17 at 5:00 p.m. You can take the survey here.