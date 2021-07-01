Iowa Great Lakes area expect busy Fourth of July weekend for businesses

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Some businesses in the Iowa Great Lakes area were negatively impacted by the pandemic last year, especially during Fourth of July. However, this holiday weekend could see the Okoboji area booming with business.

Matt Richter’s family owns The Three Sons clothing store. He said the Okoboji area businesses were hit hard during the pandemic.

“It was tough, the end of June last year, the amusement park was shut down, the restaurants were shut down, this whole area. In the Midwest, we have an attitude of, ‘Yes, we can do this.’ But man, last summer was just a really really tough summer,” said Richter.

But this year’s Fourth of July is expected to be a boost for businesses.

“It’s a family business, it started 62 years ago but very much thrives on tourism. 75 percent of our business is done in the three months in the summer time, so this is a big time of the year for us,” said Richter.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park is also returning to a pre-pandemic normal.

“We have still kept a lot of the cleaning protocols in hand where we’re wiping down rides and things like that, but the social distancing, you know it’s on each customer,” said Paul Plumb, the Marketing Director for Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

“We are anticipating a 30 to 40 percent increase this year over last year in terms of the number of visitors and what our businesses can expect. The Okoboji Fourth of July experience is back. We have live music on preservation plaza on the night of July 3rd as well as the night of july 4th and there will be fireworks to follow both of those,” said Rebecca Peters, the Okoboji Tourism Director.

Richter, who is also the Mayor Pro-Tem of Arnolds Park, said that in the first quarter of 2020, the city made $55,000 from the hotel/motel tax. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2021, the city made $76,000, which is an indication that business is, in fact, booming in the area.