SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The local Ronald McDonald House along with the Iowa Cattlemens Associated held a press conference about how much this event has impacted their organizations in the over 40 years, nearly $5 million raised to support families and their children going through medical treatment.

“We love to kick it off because this is a great way where there’s opportunities where you can kick in just a few dollars,” said Christy Batien Clark with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland, “We can’t all buy an entire steer for thousands of dollars at auction but we can kick in a few dollars and help out the families.”

Making a return for the local Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland is Kami Schrunk, who won the Hero’s Award in 2022 for her help in drumming up donations for the house.

If you would like to help Schrunk, bring non-perishable food items, pop tabs, or monetary donations in her name to the local RMHC in Sioux City.