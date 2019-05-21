Iowa Governor signs updates to absentee voting rules

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A modernized absentee ballot is coming to Iowa voters. Governor Kim Reynolds Monday signing legislation that updates the state’s voting system via the U-S Postal Service.

The new law requires envelopes with absentee ballots to include a bar code. The codes will allow election officials to determine whether ballots are posted marked by the voting deadline.

Previously, those bar codes were optional and only a handful of Iowa counties used them.



“You have up to a week in order to count those ballots and its very important to do that because if we can’t determine the way, when that ballot was placed in the mail we can’t count that. This really improves the likelihood that a person who mails a ballot late that their vote is going to count. “

The law is in response to the 2018 election when 20 absentee ballots were not counted because officials couldn’t tell if they were mailed by election day.



