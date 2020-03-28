Iowa Governor Reynolds’ medical procedures order halts abortions

A sign on the front door of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church directs parishioners to the availability of online mass, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Daily masses continue to be available online in response to the new coronavirus outbreak but the church is open daily for private prayers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — A move by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to halt elective medical procedures during the coronavirus emergency has halted abortions in the state.

The action comes as Iowa is experiencing a surge in new positive cases of coronavirus.

Public health officials on Friday announced 56 new confirmed cases and two additional deaths.

Iowa Department of Public Health announced 64 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Reynolds spokesman confirms her actions Thursday halt abortions until April 16.

Iowa now has 298 positive cases and three deaths.

One adult over age 81 in Poweshiek County died and another between 61 and 80 died in Allamakee County.

Public health officials say 46 Iowa residents are hospitalized.