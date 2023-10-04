SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a 3rd round of funding for the childcare business incentive grant program. It’s to help encourage employers to offer child care as a benefit to their employees.

This round will be providing $5 million to support childcare projects in the state. The money may be used to also support arrangements between the employees and childcare facilities to reserve slots for child care.

Applicants can apply for up to $250,000 and proposals are due on November 2nd.