IOWA (KCAU) — After severe weather swept through Siouxland, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation, which allows households to seek grants for storm recovery.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Grants through the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program are available for home or car repairs, replacing clothing and food, and temporary housing expenses. The release noted that original receipts are required for anyone seeking reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery.

Grant applications are available on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website. Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

According to the release, the Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious disaster-related needs. Advocates with this program work with clients to coordinate services and resources for disaster-related needs and build a recovery plan.

This program has no income requirements and closes 180 days after the disaster proclamation is issued. To access this program, applicants must contact their local community action agency. To find yours, click here.