Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation for more closures including malls, zoos, and campgrounds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation that will continue the State Public Health Emergency Declaration by ordering more closures and relaxing additional regulations to support the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19.

The proclamation also calls for law enforcement to assist in the implementation of these mitigation efforts.

The governor said to encourage further social distancing and mitigation efforts the proclamation has ordered additional closures starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday until April 30 to these businesses:

Malls

Tobacco or vaping stores

Toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores

Social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses

Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks

Museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos

Race tracks and speedway

Roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks

Outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers

Campgrounds

Also, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.

Here are the following businesses and behaviors that are already closed to the public:

Mass gatherings

Restaurants and bars limited to carry out

Fitness centers

Swimming pools

Salons including places that provide cosmetology, electrology, esthetics, nail technology, manicuring, and pedicuring

Medical spas

Barbershops

Tattoo establishments

Senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities

Tanning facilities

Massage therapy establishments

Theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or motion pictures are shown

Casinos and gaming facilities

Other nonessential retail establishments: bookstores clothing stores shoe stores jewelry stores luggage stores cosmetic, beauty, or perfume stores florists furniture and home furnishing stores



These establishments may still serve the public through online or telephone sales, delivery, or curbside pick-up.

Gatherings and events for the community, leisure, recreational, religious, social, spiritual and sports of more than 10 people are prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to conventions, festivals, fundraisers, and parades.

Livestock auctions of food animals with more than 25 people and all other auctions with more than 10 people are not allowed.

The closure order does not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these kinds of goods in addition to the other essential food, medical supplies, and household items.

To read the full proclamation, click here.