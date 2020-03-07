Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders partial activation of State Emergency Operations Center

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston to ensure the State of Iowa agencies are prepared in the event of COVID-19 being detected in the state.

“While no positive tests of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa at this time, we are proactively coordinating plans across state agencies to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs so we are as prepared as possible. We will continue to work with President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force to make sure Iowa has the resources, information, and expertise to keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The partial activation started Wednesday and on Friday, Gov. Reynolds led a state agency conference call to discuss the preparedness strategies.

The SEOC provides a mechanism for face-to-face coordination and information sharing between state agencies and other partners.

Beginning Monday, there will be twice-weekly agency coordination briefings that will be held to provide the latest information on coronavirus and to ensure the necessary preparedness measures are in place.

Officials said should the situation change, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is prepared to transition the State Emergency Operations Center to an increased level of activation.

President Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus through prevention, research, and other efforts.

The governor’s office continues to receive regular updates from Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump’s Coronoavirus Task Force.