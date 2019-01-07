Iowa firefighter dies in the line of duty

Local News

CLINTON, Iowa - Iowa firefighter, Lieutenant Eric Hosette was killed in the line of duty Saturday morning.  

Officials tell us Hosette and his crew were working on a fire when something exploded. 

The blast killed the 33-year-old man. 

Now, firefighters all over the state are paying tribute.

