Iowa firefighter dies in the line of duty
CLINTON, Iowa - Iowa firefighter, Lieutenant Eric Hosette was killed in the line of duty Saturday morning.
Officials tell us Hosette and his crew were working on a fire when something exploded.
The blast killed the 33-year-old man.
Now, firefighters all over the state are paying tribute.
