SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several local housing trust funds in Northwest Iowa received money to advance housing opportunities.

The Iowa Finance Authority awarded a total of more than $11 million in grants to support local housing initiatives. That includes development and preservation of housing, rental assistance, and transitional housing.

Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund Inc. obtained just over $501,000. Sioux City Housing Trust Fund Inc. got almost $277,000. Western Iowa Community Improvement Regional Housing Trust Fund received more than $381,000.