Iowa FFA Conventions limited to essential events

ANKENY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa FFA Association announced plans for alternative scheduling for District FFA Conventions due to caution surrounding COVID-19, Thursday.

The Iowa FFA Association said the convention, scheduled for March 14, will still go on as scheduled, but only with essential components.

The annual meeting of voting delegates and state qualifying career development events (CDF’s) will be among the components deemed essential to state programming.

In a statement, the association said they are utilizing the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to influence their decisions and actions.

“Collaborative efforts have been made to follow the guidelines for mass gatherings and large events as provided by the CDC, the Iowa FFA Association said.

All participants in Saturday’s events are advised to follow standard health precautions, and those who are sick are instructed to stay home, the Iowa FFA Association said.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

