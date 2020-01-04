Iowa felons are looking to have voting rights restored before Iowa Caucuses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the first in the nation caucuses near, some Iowans are looking to have voting rights restored.

Six people in Woodbury County are among those believed to have been wrongfully entered into the state’s felon database, making them not eligible to vote.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says the complaints came in the last month or so.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is announcing an initiative to review all 90,000 files in the felon database to ensure that no one is included that shouldn’t be.

The initiative will be completed with the help of the state’s Judicial Branch and all 99 county auditors.

“We constantly have to try and communicate with them in order to clean up that list, but it’s still not perfect. However, they say it’s getting better. So, it does appear, but it’s an ongoing effort to get it done,” said Gill.

Iowa is the only state in the nation with a lifetime voting ban for felons. Appeals can be made to Governor Kim Reynolds.