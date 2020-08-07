Iowa felonies regain their right to vote for November election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed an executive order Wednesday restoring voting rights to tens of thousands of Iowans with felony convictions since June Black Lives Matter activists in Iowa have been pushing for the reform.

Within recent months, there has been a push by Black Lives Matter activists pressuring Governor Reynolds to restore felon voting rights, and their voices are being heard loud and clear just in time for the upcoming November election.

“Governor Reynolds signing the executive order is a huge victory,” said Monique Scarlett, founder of Unity in the Community.

Scarlett is a member of the Siouxland NAACP.

“We worked diligently for four years making this happen but it has been far more aggressive these past few years,” said Scarlett.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, one in 10 black adults in Iowa cannot vote due to a felony conviction.

“It’s the right thing to do to give everyone a second chance. If you’ve done your time and you’ve paid your debt back to society and your working in society, you should have that right to vote,” said Scarlett.

The order restores voting rights to felons who have completed their sentence, including probation, parole, and special sentences that are associated with sex offenses.

Sioux City resident Molly Anderson will now have the opportunity to vote.

“My voice can be heard. I can be like a part of society. I feel like I belong again and I don’t feel like left out because, oh, I’m a felon. They felt like I was good enough to be put back into society and I haven’t committed any crimes since then, so I think I should be able to get my voting rights back,” said Anderson.

Anderson served time in federal prison back in 2012. She plans to make her voice heard, in November.

“I do want to vote, it’s important for this country to come together and our voice be heard and every vote counts,” said Anderson.

According to a 2016 report from The Sentencing Project, an estimated 52,000 Iowans were disenfranchised due to a felony conviction. Now, these men and women will have an opportunity to be heard.

“So getting them to register to vote is what we are pushing for and encouraging. I am encouraging that an individual and as a member of the NAACP,” said Scarlett.

Gov. Reynolds says the executive order is only good as long as she’s in office. Another governor could change it. She says she’s pushing for a more permanent solution, like a constitutional amendment.

