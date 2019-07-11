Iowa drivers get good holiday report card from the state patrol

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Many siouxlanders hit the road over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Now the Iowa State Patrol is giving drivers a good report card for avoiding serious accidents and fatalities.



The northwest Iowa district had just one fatality over the holiday weekend. Much less than previous summer holiday weekends, sometimes with double-digit deaths.

The state patrol used extra officers over the extended weekend and put out messages to remind people to be safe.

“Obviously we had plenty of troopers out working traffic projects, making sure that people were aware and had that visual presence of the patrol. In that four-day weekend up here we only had one fatality, ” said Trooper John Farley of the Iowa State Patrol.



The Nebraska State Patrol reports arresting 16 people for driving while intoxicated over the holiday weekend.