SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be reopening U.S. 59 in O’Brien County Friday.

If weather permits, the road south of Primghar will reopen at 3 p.m., according to the Iowa DOT’s District 3 office.

The DOT reminds motorists to use caution and stay alert when driving, and obey all posted speed limit signs.

Fines double in work zones for moving violations and motorists are required to wear their seatbelts.

Visit this website for traveler information, or call 511.