LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: IA 10 has been closed near Sutherland.

UPDATE: IA 140 has been closed near Kingsley.

US Highway 20 east of Lawton has been shut down.

According to the Iowa DOT, the US 20 eastbound has been blocked due to debris on the roadway due to weather.

The DOT has indicated there is a one-minute delay expected on the highway eastbound and westbound.