Iowa DOT to hold public hearing for I-29 interchange project in Sergeant Bluff

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – While Interstate 29 is near completion, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to make further improvements in the interstate.

The Iowa DOT will hold a public hearing on Thursday in Sergeant Bluff.

The hearing will take place on February 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive.

Siouxlanders are invited to discuss the proposed I-29 interchange about 2.5 miles south of Woodbury County Road D-38 interchange in Sergeant Bluff.

The public hearing will be conducted in a combined open forum and formal format.

The Iowa DOT will be at the open forum from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. to informally discuss the project.

After that, a formal presentation will begin at 4:45 p.m. followed by a Q&A session.

The public is welcome to ask questions concerning the new interchange and will have a three minute limit per speaker during the Q&A session.

Oral and written statements will be accepted during both the open forum and formal session.

The Iowa DOT wants to gather public feedback on the environmental documentation, preferred alternative, and potential impacts related to the planned improvements.

For more information on the project, click here.