Iowa DOT to begin work on fire-damaged I-29 bridge deck Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation will begin work on Interstate 29 Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office said that they will be working on the fire-damaged bridge deck at Perry Creek, which will cause northbound traffic to be shifted into the southbound lanes. This will allow for two lanes of traffic in each direction.

As part of the construction, the northbound exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard will close Thursday at 8 a.m. until June 15, weather permitting.

The southbound I-29 exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard will also be closed starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Iowa DOT will be installing a tower light then. They expect the ramp to reopen at noon.

