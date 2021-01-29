Iowa DOT seeking public input for bridge proposal in O’Brien County

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for public input for a proposed replacement of the Iowa 10 bridge over Mud Creek, 1.9 miles west of O’Brien County Road L-48.

The project includes replacing the existing bridge with a 120’ x 40’ single span beam bridge. New bridge approaches will be constructed, the guardrail will be replaced, and the shoulders will be paved.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

Through traffic on Iowa 10 will be detoured using Iowa 143 & O’Brien County Roads B-62 and L-48. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information regarding the proposed project, contact Shane Tymkowicz, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-274-5834 or 712-261-0405.

Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by February 18. You can submit a comment or question on the Iowa DOT website.