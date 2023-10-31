ANKENY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new app will allow Iowans to keep a digital version of their driver’s license or ID on their phone.

According to a release from the DOT, the Mobile ID app is free and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play store.

The release specified that the Mobile ID app is a companion to the physical card, and does not replace it. Residents are asked to continue carrying their physical cards.

“Iowa is the first state in the nation to roll out a mobile ID with a large number of businesses across the state capable of accepting the ID. I’m so proud of the DOT and the Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverages Division working together on an innovative solution that provides convenience and added security for Iowans as they use their IDs for a variety of purposes,” Governor Kim Reynolds said.

Iowa Mobile ID can be accepted at businesses within Iowa with the Iowa ABD age to Purchase App from the Alcoholic Beverages Division of the Iowa Department of Revenue and at TSA checkpoints at participating airports.

“Innovation and technology underpin our work to make lives better through transportation, and I am pleased to showcase another example of this from our department,” Iowa DOT Director Scot Marler said.

Businesses that would like to begin accepting mobile IDs should review the DOT’s guide here. The release noted that widespread use will take time.

“By integrating the ability to accept mobile ID into the “Iowa ABD Age to Purchase App” Iowa businesses can better serve their customers without having to add additional resources. This should help with quicker adoption of the mobile ID technology for both businesses and mobile ID users,” Iowa Department of Revenue Director Mary Mosiman said.

Iowans will be able to tell if a business accepts Mobile ID verification by looking for the app logo on doors or at the point of sale. A list of businesses that currently accept Mobile IDs can be found here.

Additional information about Iowa Mobile ID can be found on the Iowa DOT website.