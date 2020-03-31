Iowa DOT removing trees by I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Drivers along Interstate 29 will want to keep a close eye out over the next few days.

Iowa DOT workers are starting the process of removing damaged trees along the interstate. Trees killed by the emerald ash borer are being collected there as well as near Highway 20. Trees are also being removed to facilitate a reconstruction project in the area.

Officials say they will be replacing those trees sometime in the future.

“As part of that project we were able to address some of the ongoing needs regarding the undesirable vegetation so we incorporated that into that project,” said Dakin Schultz with the Iowa DOT.

The tree removal process will take a few days, and drivers should expect lane closures once the resurfacing project begins.