Iowa DOT proposes $12.5M reconstruction project for city interchange

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation proposed changes to a major interchange to the Sioux City City Council on Monday.

The DOT has slated 12.5 million for the reconstruction of the interchange of Highway 20 and Highway 75 on Sioux City’s east side.

The plans include getting rid of current traffic loops and replacing them with traffic signals much like changes recently made at I-29 and Wesley Parkway.

Mayor Bob Scott said the project will be beneficial for the city.

i think it was poorly designed to begin with,i think this will be an improvement, even if you don’t like the stoplight, so i think the design will be a dramatic improvement yes. we’re growing to the south-east, and so we can’t inhibit that growth by putting roads in that are hard to get on and off of. “

The reconstruction plans are part of the DOT’s consolidation project to move all of its Sioux City offices into one location