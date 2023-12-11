SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) presented two alternative plans for the Gordon Drive viaduct to the Sioux City City Council Monday evening.

The Iowa DOT met with the city council last December to address the city’s wants for the project.

Over the past year, the DOT has developed two alternative strategies to reconstruct the bridge. The two plans differ in cost and construction time, but affect the same amount of land. The project will take years to complete and will have a large impact on the surrounding areas.

“We’ve started to really dive into how you would build something like this,” said Dakin Schultz, Iowa DOT transportation planner. “I mean, we’re talking a little over a mile and a quarter right through the middle of town, so there’s going to be impacts. There’s no doubt about it.”

With the new plans, businesses near the bridge will most likely need to be relocated.

“Unfortunately, that viaduct is falling over, and they’re going to be relocated one way or another,” Mayor Bob Scott said. “I think, you know, better to be relocated in a systematic way where they can have plenty of time to move their businesses. And we’ll work, obviously, with all of them to try to get them to relocate somewhere.”

The Iowa DOT will decide which plan is the most beneficial for the city. They expect to start construction in 2028.