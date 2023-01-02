SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the weather expected to get worse, tonight and tomorrow. The Iowa DOT spent their day preparing.

The DOT filled their vehicles with ice melt and changed their blades in preparation for the day. Many of the employees will be on the road tonight for 2-hour intervals only stopping for breaks and filling up their vehicles.

Ron Gleiser, the highway maintenance supervisor with the Iowa DOT says that compared to last year they’re running through more resources.

“Compared to last year I think we had about two or three maybe events, this year we’re up to this might be our 6th event. so yeah, we’re a lot busier this year,” said Gleiser.

Gleiser wants to remind Siouxlanders to drive safely and make smart decisions while on the road.