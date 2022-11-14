SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation will be discussing the replacement of the Gordon Drive Viaduct and the Bacon Creek Conduit in Sioux City, and the public is invited to attend.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), the in-person meeting regarding the replacements will take place Tuesday, November 15, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center on 4 Street. The discussion will be held in Meeting Room Gallery C-1.

The release specified that there will be no formal presentation during the in-person meeting, however, a virtual tour will be available until November 28 for residents to view at any time. The tour is expected to be online by noon on Tuesday.

The visual presentation is available via the DOT website and provides a self-guided tour of the proposed improvements. There will also be an option to submit comments or questions until November 28.