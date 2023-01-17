SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you find yourself in the Iowa Lakes region then you can rest easy knowing that there’s a new website that will help make getting around the area between Arnold’s Park and Okoboji a lot easier.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), the website will have details of projects that the DOT has planned, including the improvement of pavement, intersections, and sidewalks.

The release stated that in March, the DOT will be replacing pavement on U.S. 71 and the sidewalks from Okoboji Grove Road in Arnolds Park through Okoboji View Avenue. There will be safety updates including replacing the barrier rail that separates vehicles from pedestrians on the causeway.

The release noted that the project is scheduled to be completed in four phases over two years, and the work will occur before Memorial Day and after Labor Day.

Click here for a full list of project locations.