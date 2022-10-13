SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Siouxland companies have received funding from the Iowa DOT for rail infrastructure and related rail development projects.

In Woodbury County, Floyd Valley Transload got more than $664,000 as a loan and $120,000 in grant funds.

Platinum Crush, a soybean crush plant near Alta, received a $2 million loan and $612,000 in grant funds.

Both companies will be using the money for targeted job creation projects.

The DOT said a total of six projects earned more than $6.3 million. It’s expected to support the creation and retention of 1-9 jobs within three years after a project is finished.