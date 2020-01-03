Iowa DOT construction projects that will begin in 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks who travel through Sioux City on Interstate 29 have something to look forward to this year.

Iowa’s Department of Transportation says it expects the roadway to be completed later in 2020 after dealing with several delays.

“It seems like its taking forever,” said Ben Polacek, Sioux City resident.

It’s a common answer for Siouxlanders when asked about the I-29 construction project.

“I’m surprised its taking so long,” Cindy Miller, South Sioux City resident.

However, there are only a few more steps Iowa DOT plans to take to complete the project. The first step is to raise Hamilton Boulevard to help deal with local flooding.

“We will remove it grade it and the highest point we will raise it is two and a half feet and then obviously repave it,” Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The project had a major set back in late October after a fire damaged a newly constructed bridge.

“The bridge requires the entire deck to be replaced that was determined through the analysis done between the Iowa DOT, consulting engineer, and we also used Iowa State.

Miller is prepared to once again take quite a few detours.

“They kinda slow you down, you know, so if you’re in a hurry to go somewhere, it’s just not going to happen,” said Miller.

But completing the interstate isn’t the only project on the Iowa DOT’s plate this summer. They plan on making some road repairs to Riverside Boulevard Highway 20 bypass, and U.S. 75.

“They are short term projects but they will have long term positive impacts for the area,” said Schultz.

The improvements may be an inconvenience but they are necessary to get you where you need to go safely.

“I realize all these have to be done and there is not much we can do about it so we just have to slow down, read the signs, and do what it says,” said Miller.

Another project Iowa DOT is working on creating a plan for is the viaduct on Gordon Drive. Schultz says it will begin in the next five to ten years as it still in the early stages.