Iowa DOT, city council looks to improve Gordon Drive viaduct

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With improvement work on I-29 complete, Sioux City and the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) are setting their sights on another local road improvement project.

The DOT today presented on the Gordon Drive viaduct to the Sioux City City Council. The 84-year-old structure has been studied for the past 20 years by the DOT who say it’s time for Sioux City to examine its options. one thing all the proposals will have in common, a high price tag for the project.

“Those kind of projects become very expensive because you got to build them inside the city, it’s not something you’re doing outside the city. So it’ll be a difficult project number one to build and obviously we need to rebuild that conduit that nobody even knows exist other than a few people that serve on the council, we do need to do that,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The council also heard a presentation from the DOT regarding the Bacon Creek conduit, which is a channel to help prevent flooding in the Bacon Creek Valley.



There will be a virtual public meeting for both projects coming up on April 27.