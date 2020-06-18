Iowa DOT asks for public input on proposed bridge project in Monona County

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking the public for input for a proposed replacement of the Iowa 175 bridge over the Maple River located just over mile west of the east junction with Iowa 141.

The project includes replacing the existing 240-foot by 26-foot steel beam bridge with a 299-foot by 44 foot pre-tensioned prestressed concrete beam bridge.

The proposal will also include new bridge approaches to be constructed, new guardrails installed, and shoulders to be paved 20 feet beyond the end of the guardrails.

Construction for the replacement of the bridge is scheduled to start in 2022.

Through traffic on Iowa 175 would be detoured during the construction. The detour would utilize Monona County Roads E-34, L-32, and Iowa 141. For more information click here.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Shane Tymkowicz P.E., assistant district manager, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa, 51102. Those interested in more general information or to make a comment can also call Tymkowicz at 712-276-1451 or 800-284-4368, or sending him an email at shane.tymkoqicz@iowadot.us.

Comments regarding the proposed bridge replacement must be received no later than June 25 to be considered.

For more information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature click here.

For those who would like to receive email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding the proposed bridge project click here.

