Iowa DOT asking for public input on replacement of Gordon Drive Viaduct

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking for the public’s input for a proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek conduit in Sioux City.

The project would extend from Rustin Street to Virginia Street.

The DOT is offering two online meeting formats to get public input. The first would be a live meeting held on April 27 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting can go to the website and click on the “Live Meeting” link. At the live meeting, the study team will deliver a presentation on the project and hold a Q and A afterward. Questions can be submitted in the chat.

The second online meeting will be an “at your own pace” style, where the public can visit the website and click on “Gordon Drive Viaduct Meeting Online.” There will be a self-guided tour of the project, and people submit comments and questions, which should be received by May 10.

For those who have access to the internet or need assistance viewing the materials, you can contact Dakin Schultz, transportation planner of the Iowa DOT District 3 Office. You can reach him by calling 712-276-1451 or 800-284-4368, emailing at dakin.schultz@iowadot.us, or visiting at 2800 Gordon Drive in Sioux City.