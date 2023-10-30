SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Anyone traveling on Highway 20 this week may want to prepare for road work delays.

According to a release from the Iowa DOT, crews will begin closing lanes on U.S. 20 eastbound at Lakeport Road at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The release states that traffic will be rerouted onto the interchange ramps until Thursday, November 2 at 5 a.m. If the work is not completed by Thursday morning, the process will be repeated in the evening.

This closure is being implemented to accommodate an emergency bridge repair project, according to the release.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution and obey signs regarding the closure. Fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

Traveler information is available through the 511 system or the 511 website.