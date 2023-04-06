SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Drivers traveling between Hinton and Merrill will need to remain vigilant as the Department of Transportation continues working on U.S. 75.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, northbound traffic on U.S. 75 will be shifted onto the southbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern.

This shift will take place between Hinton and Merrill, with a 13’4” lane-width restriction in place so drivers will be unable to make left turns.

The release noted that drivers are advised to be cautious on the road. Obey the speed limit and other signage posted regarding the closure. Fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. For up-to-date information visit 511ia.org, call 511, or visit the 511 social media.