SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An estimated 500,000 vasectomies are performed in the US every year. A doctor from Iowa came to Siouxland to provide that service to patients.

Dr. Esgar Guarin said he travels through Iowa every month to provide mobile vasectomies.

According to him, the number of his patients have nearly doubled ever since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, but he has mixed feelings about the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“It’s very refreshing to see that men are wanting to participate; however, it’s a little painful to see that it took restricting the rights of an individual to be able to make decisions about her own body for the counterpart to say ‘You know what? We can do something,'” said Dr. Gaurin.

He said he treats a lot more patients at his clinic in Des Moines, but hitting the road is a great way to spread his message, according to him.

“Driving around on this once a month allows me to speak more about it and encourage more men to do the right thing when the time comes for a permanent decision,” said Dr. Guarin.

He travels to Waterloo on Friday to treat more patients as he makes his way back to Des Moines.