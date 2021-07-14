Iowa DNR warns public to avoid area near Swan Lake State Park after insecticide release

CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa DNR is monitoring an area near Swan Lake State Park after a crop duster released several gallons of insecticide before making an emergency landing on Tuesday.

According to the Iowa DNR, the pilot of the crop duster said 10 gallons of Lorsban and six gallons of Capture southwest of Swan Lake State Park, near 220th Street and Mahogany Avenue.

The DNR said the public should avoid the area while the DNR investigates the incident and monitors the cleanup, as direct contact with insecticides could be hazardous to a person’s health.

The DNR will continue to oversee cleanup and may take appropriate enforcement action. The Federal Aviation Administration and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will also be investigating.

For any questions about possible exposure, call the Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222, or call the Iowa Poison Control Center at 712-277-2222.